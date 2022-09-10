KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the third quarter of 2022.



This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes, including the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX, ETF Ticker: KBWB) and KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX, ETF Ticker: KBWR).

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, September 19, 2022.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:

KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB)

Adds (2): East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) Deletes (2) : First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX; ETF Ticker: KBWR)



Adds (2): BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF) New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Deletes (2): East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).



Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information . U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

