Reimagining industrial policy for the service and tech sectors

Industrial policy is an important lever to ensure a productive and strong economy. While industrial policy has historically focused on the manufacturing sector, a modern industrial policy that is focused on creating good jobs in the service sector and on improving resilience in the technology sector would improve economic growth and ensure those benefits are equitably shared. These policies could include making service sector jobs more productive and secure, identifying and solving critical technology issues, and improving supply chains.

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution will host an in-person event that will examine the role for a modernized industrial policy that addresses ongoing and emerging challenges. The event will feature introductory remarks by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert E. Rubin and a fireside chat with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The forum will also include two panel discussions featuring Mary Kay Henry (SEIU), Eric Schmidt (Schmidt Futures), Dani Rodrik (Harvard Kennedy School), Erica Fuchs (Carnegie Mellon University), and Wendy Edelberg (The Hamilton Project).

The event coincides with the release of two new Hamilton Project proposals that focus on ways to modernize U.S. industrial policy to better recognize the significant role the service sector plays in the economy and to establish a program that increases capacity for critical technology analytics and a set of economic facts on the state of the service sector.

