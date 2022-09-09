VIETNAM, September 9 - HÀ NỘI — President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of the Cambodian NA will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from September 12-14.
The visit will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vương Đình Huệ, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations. — VNS
You just read:
Cambodian NA President to pay official visit to Việt Nam
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.