Cambodian NA President to pay official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, September 9 - HÀ NỘI — President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of the Cambodian NA will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from September 12-14.

The visit will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vương Đình Huệ, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations. — VNS