Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Betts’ Travel to Israel

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Tim Betts will travel to Israel September 9-13. During the trip, he will join Ambassador Nides at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), meet with Israeli counterparts to discuss regional security and counterterrorism cooperation, and deliver remarks at the ICT’s annual summit meeting in Herzliya September 13.

Acting Coordinator’s Betts’ ICT remarks will highlight the United States’ iron-clad security partnership with Israel, the need to implement whole of government approaches to terrorism, and our ongoing efforts to strengthen our partners’ counterterrorism capacities.

For further information, please contact CT_PublicAffairs@state.gov.

