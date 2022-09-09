Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,148 in the last 365 days.

From ‘Awww’ Animals to Agri-tech

Look past the funnel cake and carnival rides at the Maryland State Fair, and you might see student-built robots that aim to plant and harvest oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Or learn why your flowers aren’t thriving from a gardening guru. Or watch a whole litter of piglets being born.

Those are just some of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ programs on display to demonstrate the breadth of its research and outreach. That includes its research herd of dairy cows—including 2-week-old calf Rosie, who was named during the fair—getting milked on-site facing off against bovine competitors; the birthing center, which gives fairgoers a chance to see the birth of piglets, calves and chicks; and the U-Learn Barn, which teaches kids about where their food comes from and what crops are grown in the state.

The University of Maryland Extension in particular has a high profile at the fair. This year, its 4-H youths took part in the annual robotics competition, which had an aquaculture focus, as well as a “Top Chef”-style cooking competition and a research showcase. Extension Master Gardeners were on hand at their ever-popular booth to display native plants and offer tips on home horticulture.

Check out AGNR’s activities over the first two weekends of the fair—and head up to Timonium this weekend before the fair ends on Sunday!

You just read:

From ‘Awww’ Animals to Agri-tech

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.