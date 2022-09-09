Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook, Report 2022-2027

Field Programmable Gate Array Market

The global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market size reached US$ 10.28 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 18.3 Billion, at 9.30% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market size reached a value of US$ 10.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.3 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.30% during 2022-2027.

A field programmable gate array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit (IC) semiconductor device based around a matrix of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) and connected through programmable interconnects. It requires less development time and power than a microprocessor and exhibits low non-recurrent engineering (NRE) and flexibility. It also allows users to develop custom chips with a programmable logic element set in different configurations. Nowadays, new variants of FPGA devices are made with memory blocks, reprogrammable elements, processor cores, programmable input/output (I/O), and other hardened blocks that do not require programming.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the extensive adoption of FPGA across various end-use industries across the globe. For instance, it is utilized in the aerospace industry for aircraft navigation, image processing, waveform generation, and partial reconfiguration. Apart from this, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of things (IoT), are creating a positive market outlook.

Additionally, the growing popularity of autonomous vehicles and the increasing reliance on advanced sensors and domain controllers equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising product adoption in military equipment, such as radars, sensors, and electronic warfare systems for data processing, higher range, and electronic countermeasures, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of FDGA in medical imaging equipment in the healthcare industry for diagnostic, monitoring, and therapy purposes, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing awareness among individuals about the benefits of early diagnosis are escalating product demand across the globe.

Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Achronix Semiconductor, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG), Efinix Inc., EnSilica Limited, Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Gidel Inc., Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Quicklogic Corporation, Taiwan

Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Xilinx Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, architecture, configuration and end use industry.

Breakup by Architecture:

• SRAM-Based FPGA

• Anti-Fuse Based FPGA

• Flash-Based FPGA

Breakup by Configuration:

• Low-range FPGA

• Mid-range FPGA

• High-range FPGA

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• IT and Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Military and Aerospace

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

