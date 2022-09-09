PyroGenesis Announces Termination of Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), has terminated, effective today, the automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) under which a proposed disposition of up to 800,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (“Common Shares”), was to be made.



On August 18, 2022, Mr. Pascali filed a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) under the SEDAR profile of PyroGenesis at www.sedar.com, through which he announced his intention of selling, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), up to 800,000 of the 4,904,657 Common Shares (the “Proposed Disposition”) owned by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust, a trust of which he is a trustee, executive officer and beneficiary (the “Trust”). On the same date, the Trust and PyroGenesis entered into an ASDP with an independent broker, who was appointed to effect the sales to be made under the Proposed Disposition between August 25, 2022 and September 16, 2022.

On September 8, 2022, Mr. Pascali and PyroGenesis notified the broker of their decision to terminate the ASDP. The decision was taken in order to avoid the possible situation wherein, in accordance with the trading parameters set out in the ASDP, the sale of a large number of Common Shares would be made in a short period of time. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the termination of the ASDP, as it is believed to be in the best interest of the shareholders of PyroGenesis. The termination was made at a moment in time when Mr. Pascali/the Trust represented not being aware of or in possession of any privileged information or material non-public or undisclosed information about PyroGenesis or any securities of PyroGenesis.

