Dengue Testing Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Dengue Testing Market

The global dengue testing market size reached US$ 522.6 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 726.34 Million, growing at 5.40% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Dengue Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global dengue testing market reached a value of US$ 522.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 726.34 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027.

Dengue, or breakbone fever, refers to a viral infection transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Some of its common symptoms include joint and muscle aches, vomiting, breathing difficulties, clammy and cold skin, headache, eye pain, high fever, nausea, fatigue, rashes, and mild bleeding in the gums and nose. Dengue testing involves RT-PCR, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and dengue IgG/IgM rapid tests. It is performed by doctors to identify the different dengue virus serotypes using a blood sample. As a result, dengue testing is gaining immense traction across the globe to examine individuals with signs and symptoms of dengue disease.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Dengue Testing Market Trends and Drivers:

The global dengue testing market is primarily driven by the rising dengue cases due to increased breeding sites of mosquitos and global warming. Moreover, there has been surging adoption of dengue testing as it helps in the early detection of severe cases, clinical trials, outbreak management, academic research, vaccine development, surveillance efforts, case confirmation, and differential diagnosis with other infectious diseases.

Additionally, the increasing need for an accurate and efficient diagnosis of dengue has augmented the product demand. Besides this, poor sanitation and waste management techniques in densely populated areas due to lack of public awareness and low living conditions is another major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are organizing awareness campaigns, which in turn, has catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including technological advancements in the healthcare industry, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and rapid urbanization, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Dengue Testing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, CerTest Biotec S.L., DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, InBios International Inc., NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, test type and end user.

Breakup by Test Type:

• ELISA-based Tests

• RT-PCR based Tests

• Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

