Missfresh Announces Board and Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced the following changes in the Company’s board composition and management team:



Mr. Hansong Zhu resigned from his positions as an independent director of the Company, the chairperson of the audit committee of the Company, the chairperson of the compensation committee of the Company and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Company;





Ms. Yuan Sun resigned from her position as a director of the Company;





Mr. Jun Wang resigned from his positions as a director and the co-chief financial officer of the Company; and





Ms. Xi (Catherine) Chen resigned from her position as the co-chief financial officer of the Company.



The nominating and corporate governance committee and the board of directors of the Company have appointed Dr. Jia He as the chairperson of the audit committee of the Company and Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang as the chairperson of the compensation committee of the Company in succession to Mr. Hansong Zhu.

These resignations were due to personal reasons and were not due to any disagreements with the Company regarding its business, finance, accounting and/or any other affairs. The Company is grateful to Mr. Hansong Zhu, Ms. Yuan Sun, Mr. Jun Wang, and Ms. Xi (Catherine) Chen for their valuable contributions over the past years.

