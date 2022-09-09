Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,432 in the last 365 days.

Interpublic Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at 3:00 pm Pacific time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Primary Logo

You just read:

Interpublic Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.