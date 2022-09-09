On This Page

Date: September 19, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

Background

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is hosting a virtual public workshop on September 19, 2022, “Increasing the Efficiency of Biosimilar Development Programs.” The workshop will focus on comparative clinical studies associated with biosimilar development programs and will discuss possible innovative ideas that have the potential to streamline and improve the efficiency of biosimilar development. The workshop agenda includes detailed discussions on the statistical methods and approaches for these studies, including the Bayesian integration of various data sources to inform the design of the comparative clinical study. Additional discussions will focus on other clinical study design elements and recommendations to help increase the efficiency of these studies, such as the selection of endpoints. A full list of topics that will be discussed will be detailed in the forthcoming agenda.

The workshop will include presentations and panel discussions by FDA staff as well as external subject matter experts in the area of biostatistics. Interested audience members for this workshop includes biosimilar developers, academic researchers, and other stakeholders.

