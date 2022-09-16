Actress Brenda Fogarty Releases Intimate Monologues

Intimate Monologues includes 60 downloadable performances Fogarty shot with three cameras featuring life, love, passion, and relationships

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brenda Fogarty – the writer and performer renowned for her striking performances in roles both on the stage and in films such as the 1975 cult classic Trip with the Teacher – is proud to announce the release of Intimate Monologues, her collection of 60 taped performances featuring characters that address life, love, and passion and relationships with women and yourself.

“Sooner or later, we all encounter similar obstacles and challenges either personally or by observation,” said Brenda. “This 60-piece collection includes unique, unparalleled, exceptional, and one-of-a-kind pieces. All of them are striking: Some were inspired by my life and some I totally make up, leaving viewers to wonder which is which.

Intimate Monologues features monologues, poems, and stories depicting compassionate and loving stories about women. With her imaginative flair and brilliant way of expressing herself for which she is renowned, in Intimate Monologues, Brenda will touch your heart, mesmerize you, and invite you to travel in a world of the unseen. In every episode, her voice will sweep you away.

Brenda added, “For me, Intimate Monologues was a 20-year project and one that I’m extremely proud of. Each episode is intimate, sensual, and spiritual, and I promise viewers that they will prompt them to feel deeply, laugh heartily, and think thoroughly about their own lives.”

To learn more about Brenda Fogarty, purchase Intimate Monologues, or to watch five sample episodes, click here or visit www.intimatemonologues.com.