The Sun Soaked Cancun Festival will be held Dec 16-18th 2022. Discount packages are can be purchased using the Sun Soaked Promo Code "RSVP".
Sun Soaked Festival 2022”CANCúN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packages are available at our partner hotel: Paradisus. Paradisus is located in the heart of the Hotel Zone in Cancun, Mexico. Paradisus is a world-renowned resort and will be sure to exceed expectations. The Sun SoaKed & Friend5 Promo Code is "RSVP". Use the Sun Soaked Promo Code "RSVP" for discounts on packages to the Sun Soaked Festival 2022 in Cancun Mexico. This year the Sun Soaked festival is expected to sell out due to additional support from a Top Digital Marketing SEO company in Austin Texas. DIQ SEO will be providing event marketing resources to ensure a full house.
— Sun Soaked 2022 Lineup
The Sun Soaked 2022 Lineup is as follows
deadmau5
Kaskade (3 Sets)
Surprise Set
Adventure Club
BSOD
Green Velvet
J. Worra
Laidback Luke
Malaa
Redux
San Holo (DJ Set)
Testpilot
William Black
WTF?
Austin Millz
Callie Reiff
Dave Summit
Lipless
Lokii
Mr Tape
OddKidOut
Sohmi
Sun Soaked Packages include Room as well as all-inclusive food and drinks, all music events, and transportation to and from the airport. Use the Sun Soaked 2022 promo code "RSVP" to unlock discounts on all packages.
Sun Soaked Packages are being sold as a full room. Each room has a max occupancy allowed.
When checking out, the lead booker has three different options for payment: Full Purchase, Payment Plan, Split With Friends.
The lead booker controls the rooming list. After checking out, the lead booker will be sent a confirmation email with a link to fill out the rooming form to add guests to the booking.
We offer a wide range of package options! Look through the different options below before heading to the ticket page.
All package prices listed below are per person. For example, the Sunset View (Doubles) package is as follows...
If 1 person books the room the price is $3,930.
If 2 people book that room, the price is $1,965 per person.
if 3 people book that room the price is $1,310 per person.
If 4 people book that room the price is $983 per person.
