Owner of Edgartown Masonry Company Charged in Connection With Workers’ Compensation Fraud 

BOSTONAttorney General Maura Healey announced that a Martha’s Vineyard man has been indicted in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud scheme at his business, Rockwell Masonry. 

The AG’s Office alleges that Georgy Pyden, age 55, of Edgartown, stole over $30,000 in Workers’ Compensation Insurance from A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Company (AIM) and the Massachusetts Workers’ Compensation Assigned Risk Pool from 2016 to 2020. Pyden owns Rockwell Masonry, a residential and commercial masonry company located in Edgartown, Massachusetts. Investigators allege that, for several years, Pyden listed himself as the sole employee of his company. In reality, he hired multiple employees and did not report them in his audit to the insurance carrier, AIM. The hidden workers that Pyden employed were not covered by workers’ compensation insurance.  

Pyden was indicted on August 30 by a Dukes County grand jury on four counts each of workers’ compensation fraud and larceny. He is set to be arraigned in Dukes County Superior Court on September 30.  

All of these charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. 

AG Healey’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division works to protect consumers and the integrity of the insurance system by investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against all types of insurers, including the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation systems. 

To report insurance fraud, call the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts confidential hotline 24 hours a day at 1-800-32FRAUD (1-800-323-7283) or online. Callers may remain anonymous. 

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General William Aiello and Investigator Lashauna Craig, both of AG Healey’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division, with assistance from investigators at the Massachusetts Insurance Fraud Bureau.     

