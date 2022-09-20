NEXCOM VTC 1030 and nROK 1030 Fanless Box PCs Enhance Smart Bus and Railway Service while on the Move
Fleet Connectivity and Smart Vehicle Technology Powers Ontime Delivery of Products and People
Powering this technology is especially beneficial for cold chain logistics, where the monitoring of refrigeration controls ensures that all deliveries are fresh.”FREMONT, CA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of in-vehicle computers, announced today launch of the E-Mark certified VTC 1030 and EN50155 | EN45545-2 certified nROK 1030, delivering improved communication and control for railway and fleet operators.
— Peter Yang, President
The VTC 1030 for fleet vehicles and nROK 1030 for rolling stock bring the power of the latest Intel Atom® x6211E processor, 5G NR, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to smart buses and railways, with a compact fanless design that fits within limited space, without compromising on features.
The compact VTC 1030 and nROK 1030 fanless in-vehicle and rolling stock computers are powered by the Intel Atom® x6211E 1.3GHz/3GHz dual-core processor, featuring 6W low power consumption. One SO-DIMM DDR4 slot with 4GB of memory comes standard, with 32GB also available.
Storage options include one 2.5” SATA III slot and one mini-PCIe slot for mSATA. The compact devices measure only 185 x 120 x 45 mm and 185 x 120 x 50 mm, while supporting two external displays (VGA & HDMI) and AI-enhanced applications.
“Public transportation and fleet operators can now improve vehicle connectivity, data collection, and onboard displays, while reducing the cumbersome footprint and simplifying integration of the technology needed to power them,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “With our new compact VTC 1030 and nROK 1030 fanless in-vehicle computers you can ditch the bulky cables. Utilizing 5G NR long-distance mobile connections and Wi-Fi 6E for fast local networking, we are delivering next generation passenger entertainment, along with hotspot capabilities and full Wi-Fi routing for hundreds of simultaneous connections.”
Fleet management is getting smarter. Along with new technology comes new internet connectivity requirements to power vehicle positioning, diagnostics, and more. As fleet operators collect and use more data from smart buses and trains, riders are also demanding more technology-based services. Smart transit vehicles require improved connectivity to power improved rider information services, onboard entertainment and advertisements, public announcements, and hotspot capabilities.
The NEXCOM VTC 1030 and nROK 1030 provide the complete technology solution to power fully-connected buses, trucks, and trains, while delivering the feature sets required for implementing next generation fleet management. Enhanced capabilities available include tracking driving speed and vehicle condition, collecting data on transit ridership, and improving emergency services with enhanced door sensors, emergency buttons, and LED displays. Superior location data input also improves arrival and departure time estimates, route monitoring, and freight management.
“Today, fleet managers use vehicle connectivity technology to communicate with drivers and track deliveries, improving task assignments and vehicle routing to increase delivery timeliness,” said Peter Yang. “Powering this technology is especially beneficial for cold chain logistics, where the monitoring of refrigeration controls ensures that all deliveries are fresh.”
Features
. CPU Intel Atom® x6211E dual-core processor, 1.3GHz/3GHz (burst), TDP 6W
. Memory 1 x 260-pin DDR4 SO-DIMM socket support 3200MHz up to 32GB
. Video Out 1 x HDMI 1.4b up to 3840 x 2160@30Hz
. Ethernet 2 x Intel® 10/100/1000/2500 / 2 x Intel® 10/100/1000/2500 (M12)
. WWAN 1
. GNSS U-blox NEO-M9N GNSS module
. Power Input DC 9V to 36V / DC 24V (w/o isolation)
. Certifications CE, UKCA, FCC Class A, E13 / CE, UKCA, FCC Class A, EN50155
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
Peter Yang
NEXCOM
+1 5103862266
peteryang@nexcom.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn