Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,438 in the last 365 days.

America’s Future Files an Amicus Brief with SCOTUS in an Election Integrity Case

Election integrity is the paramount issue of today. If our elections are not free, fair and transparent, then we have lost our Republic.”
— Mary O'Neill, Executive Director
VENICE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it filed an Amicus brief on September 6, 2022, in the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in Timothy Moore, in his official capacity as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives v Rebecca Harper, et al., Dkt No. 21-1271. Our brief supports petitioner Moore as leader of the North Carolina General Assembly, insomuch as the Elections Clause of the United States Constitution plainly confers powers to state legislatures to prescribe regulations governing a state’s participation in national elections.

In this case, North Carolina’s General Assembly revised the congressional districts within its borders only to have the state’s highest court reject the General Assembly’s redistricted map and, instead, put in place a redistricted map of its own choosing. The paradox here is that North Carolina’s judges are elected political figures, yet they operate as though they are apolitical, being held out to the public as impartial and neutral decision-makers.

“Election integrity is the paramount issue of today. If our elections are not free, fair and transparent, then we have lost our Republic.” said Mary O’Neill, America’s Future Executive Director. “We pray that the SCOTUS rules in favor of the petitioner, reinforcing that our nation is a representative Constitutional Republic and that a state’s legislative body is the appropriate rule-maker in election matters and not a panel of judges.”

In addition to this filing, America’s Future has filed several other Amicus briefs on Constitutional issues that are available on our Law & Policy page on our website at www.AmericasFuture.net.

ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.

Press Room
America's Future, Inc.
+1 941-876-8112
email us here

You just read:

America’s Future Files an Amicus Brief with SCOTUS in an Election Integrity Case

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Military Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.