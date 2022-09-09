The Tailory New York Unveils Suited Boudoir Collection @NYFW
Inspiration Provided By The Period Designers From La Belle EpoqueNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tailory New York is taking us on a ride back in time to La Belle Epoque (The Beautiful Era). This vibrant period was a thunderstorm, fashion played the role of lightning, and the designers were naturally an ensemble cast of thunder gods.
These designers were focused on evoking moods, and accomplished such by producing unique pieces, one custom design at a time. This was a turning point in fashion history, it set in motion modern fashion, and fossilized the preceding eras.
”There is a clear lineage back to La Belle Epoque, from the modern pieces that I am designing presently,'' says Shao Yang, Founder & Creative Director of The Tailory New York. “Designing this collection has been on my mind for years. It is a throwback to the high-waisted invasion, and when corsets were finally liberated. Presently, I respectively consider both design elements as customary.”
This collection will be showcased during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) at Sony Hall in New York’s Theatre District, on 09-09-2022 at 7:00PM. Please inquire directly for both in-person, and virtual tickets.
To learn more about The Tailory New York, head to https://thetailorynyc.com/, and/or their social media hub: https://www.instagram.com/thetailorynyc/.
The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, minority-women-owned, and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom-tailoring. They believe that custom suits are genderless and they cater in equal measure to men, women, and non-binary individuals.
Please Direct Inquiries to:
Silke Weil
General Manager
Email: info@thetailorynyc.com
Phone: 212-813-1014
Text: 646-406-1358
DM: @thetailorynyc
