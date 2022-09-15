AO People Partners Names Amanda Karst as Partner
AO People Partners, a leadership development and people strategies firm based in Bethesda, Maryland announced today the promotion of Amanda Karst to Partner.
Amanda has shown herself to be exceptional in building our leadership and people development integration practices.”BETHESDA, MD, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AO People Partners, LLC, (AO) announced today the promotion of Amanda Karst to Partner. A fast-growing firm dedicated to inspiring and supporting the conscious practice of people development in the workplace, AO People Partners specializes in scaling and integrating leadership and people development into a company’s business strategy, culture and daily practices.
— Ed Offterdinger, Co-Founder of AO
Karst joined AO in 2019 as Leadership Coach and Manager of Operations. She explains that “the intersection between my expertise in project management—leading AO’s operations and client engagements—and certification as an Integral Coach, and later as a practitioner of The Leadership Circle Profile, made for the perfect fit…The perfect fit not only in service of what I was seeking personally and professionally, but also what the co-founders were seeking for the firm.”
“With her leadership experience in business operations and managing complex IT projects in Fortune 500 Telecom and IT companies, Amanda has shown herself to be exceptional in building our leadership and people development integration practices. Catherine Allen [AO’s CEO and Co-Founder] and I are grateful to have Amanda on our leadership team, “said Ed Offterdinger, Co-Founder of AO.
Karst’s area of expertise is in Leadership Culture Integration —defining and integrating leadership practices and principles that align with an organization’s core values, desired leadership culture and business strategy. Collaborating with HR, L&D, and executive leaders to integrate leadership principles and competencies into methods and tools for leadership development, Karst helps to ensure that the principles serve as a foundation to guide the way the company selects, develops, and measures leadership and performance.
Karst holds an M.B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University, Carey School of Business. She also serves on the Washington, D.C. board of Conscious Capitalism, an international movement that advances the practice of free enterprise—elevating humanity through business—with the underpinning of four tenets: higher purpose, stakeholder orientation, conscious leadership, and conscious culture.
About AO People Partners
AO People Partners, LLC, is a premier leadership development and people strategies firm. Our team of experienced coaches and consultants bring strong business, leadership, organizational, strategic, and people development expertise to help leaders and their organizations create the cultural conditions and sustainable practices that enable their talent and their businesses to grow, flourish, and succeed.
