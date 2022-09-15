Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,392 in the last 365 days.

AO People Partners Names Amanda Karst as Partner

Shifting Mindsets, Perspectives & Practices

Amanda Karst, Partner AO People Partners

Amanda Karst

AO People Partners, a leadership development and people strategies firm based in Bethesda, Maryland announced today the promotion of Amanda Karst to Partner.

Amanda has shown herself to be exceptional in building our leadership and people development integration practices.”
— Ed Offterdinger, Co-Founder of AO
BETHESDA, MD, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AO People Partners, LLC, (AO) announced today the promotion of Amanda Karst to Partner. A fast-growing firm dedicated to inspiring and supporting the conscious practice of people development in the workplace, AO People Partners specializes in scaling and integrating leadership and people development into a company’s business strategy, culture and daily practices.

Karst joined AO in 2019 as Leadership Coach and Manager of Operations. She explains that “the intersection between my expertise in project management—leading AO’s operations and client engagements—and certification as an Integral Coach, and later as a practitioner of The Leadership Circle Profile, made for the perfect fit…The perfect fit not only in service of what I was seeking personally and professionally, but also what the co-founders were seeking for the firm.”

“With her leadership experience in business operations and managing complex IT projects in Fortune 500 Telecom and IT companies, Amanda has shown herself to be exceptional in building our leadership and people development integration practices. Catherine Allen [AO’s CEO and Co-Founder] and I are grateful to have Amanda on our leadership team, “said Ed Offterdinger, Co-Founder of AO.

Karst’s area of expertise is in Leadership Culture Integration —defining and integrating leadership practices and principles that align with an organization’s core values, desired leadership culture and business strategy. Collaborating with HR, L&D, and executive leaders to integrate leadership principles and competencies into methods and tools for leadership development, Karst helps to ensure that the principles serve as a foundation to guide the way the company selects, develops, and measures leadership and performance.

Karst holds an M.B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University, Carey School of Business. She also serves on the Washington, D.C. board of Conscious Capitalism, an international movement that advances the practice of free enterprise—elevating humanity through business—with the underpinning of four tenets: higher purpose, stakeholder orientation, conscious leadership, and conscious culture.

About AO People Partners

AO People Partners, LLC, is a premier leadership development and people strategies firm. Our team of experienced coaches and consultants bring strong business, leadership, organizational, strategic, and people development expertise to help leaders and their organizations create the cultural conditions and sustainable practices that enable their talent and their businesses to grow, flourish, and succeed.

AO PEOPLE PARTNERS, LLC
BETHESDA, MD
www.aopeoplepartners.com

More Information
AO People Partners
+1 202-594-9004
info@aopeoplepartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AO People Partners Names Amanda Karst as Partner

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.