Cycode Named a 2022 SINET16 Innovator

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2022 -- Cycode , the leader in software supply chain security, today announced it was selected as a 2022 SINET16 Innovator . The SINET16 recognizes the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. This award comes shortly after Cycode was named a Cool Vendor in Application Security by Gartner, Inc. and a finalist in the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest -- honors that collectively underscore the relevancy and timeliness of Cycode's contribution to software supply chain security.



“It is exciting to be recognized for our innovation by SINET because its members are the thought-leading CISO-practitioners that advance real-world security best practices,” said Lior Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Cycode. “It’s exceedingly rare to be named a SINET16 Innovator, Gartner Cool Vendor and RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Finalist in the same year. We’re humbled by this recognition because the three awards represent CISO-practitioner, analyst and the broader cybersecurity community, respectively. This motivates us to work even harder to empower AppSec teams to harden their organization’s software supply chain security.”

The SINET16 awards review committee is comprised of more than 100 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government and defense agencies, venture capitalists and investment bankers. This panel selected Cycode from a pool of 194 applications from 18 countries, as a leader that brings innovation and energy to the cybersecurity industry.

Shaun Khalfan, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer at Discover Financial Services reflected, “I am honored to be part of the SINET16 judging process for the past four years. In the complex and dynamic environment in which we operate, innovation and value-add technologies are critical components to protect enterprises from advanced cyber threats. The SINET platform is a successful model which helps early-stage companies differentiate themselves in a crowded security startup space. I am excited to see the 2022 SINET16 innovators as they build and shape the future of cybersecurity.”

The winners were chosen based on the following criteria:

The urgency in the marketplace for their products and solutions

How innovative and unique their solutions are

How well their products and technologies solve real and significant cybersecurity problems

What advantages exist over other solutions

Their ability to succeed based on the state of their product, capital and leadership



“This year’s class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation’s critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology solution providers continues to become more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies and look forward to watching these companies continue to mature on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys.”

About Cycode

Cycode is a complete software supply chain security solution that provides visibility, security and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. The Cycode platform makes AppSec tools better through its Knowledge Graph, which provides complete context of the SDLC to improve accuracy and reduce mean-time-to-remediation (MTTR). Cycode merges the top eight AppSec tools into the industry’s most advanced and comprehensive AppSec platform. By correlating data across these tools Cycode offers net new capabilities, like Pipeline Composition Analysis which identifies vulnerable dependencies and security issues missed by legacy tools like SCA and SAST—across the entire SDLC; pin-points vulnerable dependency locations and prioritizes threats by exploitability.

About the SINET16 Innovator Awards

SINET is an organization with the mission to accelerate Cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships. Its annual SINET16 Innovator Award honors 16 emerging companies identified as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.