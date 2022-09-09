Avid Accelerates Collaboration and Content Production for Atresmedia with Media Composer and MediaCentral Subscriptions

Spanish media conglomerate accelerates multi-platform content creation with increased access to a new content management platform and editing tools

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación S.A. (Atresmedia) will achieve a dramatic leap in remote workforce collaboration, efficiency and flexibility, along with the ability to easily scale its operations with its transition to Avid’s subscription-based tools and platforms for content production. The Spanish multichannel broadcaster has signed an agreement for upgrading and cross-grading existing user seats on the Avid MediaCentral® platform and Avid video editing software, ensuring reliability so that editors, producers, journalists, assistants and other workflow contributors always have access to the latest Avid functionality wherever they choose to work.



Avid’s MediaCentral and Media Composer solutions connect teams in the facility, in the field and at home, by accessing their remote workflows from anywhere to develop the most compelling stories faster and deliver them across multiple platforms. Avid solutions provide Atresmedia with greater flexibility to scale resources and capabilities to deliver the highest quality content under tightening deadlines.

The amount of content Atresmedia produces for their own channels and shares on other outlets will continue to escalate, so a constant evolution of the technical foundation is a must to always be ready. Avid continues to empower Atresmedia with the immediate flexibility and scalability that the creative teams require to stay ahead of the shifting demand for content. This strategic project is a natural evolution of the relationship between Atresmedia and Avid in place since 2015, but with the aim to introduce new capabilities and features gradually to improve the user experience, increase efficiency and shorten time to air.

Avid’s Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner said, “Atresmedia is a very large yet nimble organization with widely diverse content output that has occupied the leading-edge of production innovation for many years. We’re extremely pleased that their strategy to stay out in front will benefit from the subscription availability of Avid tools and solutions.”

Broadcasters around the globe like Atresmedia are turning to Avid’s subscription-based creative tools and content platforms for optimally flexible and scalable workflows that adapt to evolving production needs.

Atresmedia has also added the advantage of multi-year enterprise-wide access to the Avid Learning Central subscription-based e-learning platform. Designed to empower teams and individuals to learn at their own pace and maintain technical proficiency, Avid Learning Central continuously refreshes training on creative tools, media storage and management, and other core functions of production workflows.

Avid’s software tools, platforms and shared storage solutions can be tailored to meet the full spectrum of needs of content producers—from independent editors working on small projects to global teams collaborating on network TV programming and big-budget Hollywood films. For more information about Avid MediaCentral and Media Composer, visit www.avid.com/products/mediacentral and www.avid.com/media-composer.

About Atresmedia

Atresmedia produces and airs news, sports, drama, documentary, reality and other programming across national and international channels such as Antena 3, La Sexta, Mega, Neox, Nova and Atreseries. This Group is a leader in communications and the only audiovisual company in Spain with a key position in every sector in which it operates—television, radio, digital and multimedia development, cinema and events.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

