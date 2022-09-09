Kinematics Announces Field Service Support

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, www.kinematicsmfg.com, a world leader in intelligent motion control, is known for its great customer service and responsiveness. In order to further enhance the customer experience, they have hired Jesse Krach to provide ongoing field services to ensure customers are fully supported once their products are in the field.

Kinematics' drives are extremely reliable and will provide years of trouble-free performance. Developing their Field Service capability is an important step in supporting their customers well beyond the warranty period, and ensuring their drives continue to perform as required.

Jesse Krach has been working in the field for Kinematics since May 2022. "I have specialized training and over 20 years of experience in mechanical and electrical repair and troubleshooting. This experience gives me the knowledge and ability to repair and maintain a variety of systems with confidence." Krach is currently doing post-installation, preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, re-greasing, and repair of slewing drives on solar trackers.

Kinematics will be expanding its new Field Service team to have the capacity to respond quickly when issues arise in the field, regardless of the age or configuration of the product. This approach will be especially beneficial to customers who are past warranty and looking for cost-effective ways of maintaining or enhancing system performance.

"It's all about giving our customers peace of mind. We want to make sure that they know, with us, they are always going to be producing power," says Kyle Zech, Senior Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, "They can check that mental box and know that they don't have to figure out when they're due for a maintenance cycle. Or if they run into an issue, and they don't have the expertise to understand what the issue might be, they can count on us."

For Kinematics, ensuring the customer is running smoothly without worry is a key factor in creating a sustainable, connected future.

About Kinematics

Kinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. For nearly three decades Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs.

Media Contact

Courtney Peril

Marketing Communications

cperil@kinematicsmfg.com

(623) 780-8944

Related Images











Image 1: Kinematics Field Service









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment