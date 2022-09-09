Global Specialty Carbon Black Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4%,  during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

The Asia Pacific emerged as the specialty carbon black market with the quickest growth. Increased plastic usage in key end-use industries like construction, automotive, conductive polymers, and packaging is responsible for this region's rise. Increased polymer manufacturing is predicted to continue to be a major contributor to the expansion of the regional market during the forecast period in China, India, and Southeast Asian nations including South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is flourishing owing to the development of new applications and technology along with the rising use of carbon black in numerous products, including tires, non-tire rubber, plastics, inks and coatings, lithium-ion batteries, and graphite manufacture.



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market was worth USD 2.56 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4%, earning revenues of around USD 5.39 billion by the end of 2028. The Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is booming because of the rising use of carbon black in a variety of end-use industries, primarily the paints and coatings, tire, and rubber industries. This is what is driving the worldwide carbon black market. Manufacturers involved in the black market for carbon are concentrating on product innovation to increase revenue in developing nations. The global market for carbon black is being driven by the rise in demand for it in the automotive sector. Manufacturing firms should concentrate on addressing issues with the carbon black market, such as shifting costs for raw materials. The price of crude oil has an immediate impact on the raw ingredients used to make carbon black. Market participants must boost production and efficiency to ensure consistent growth. However, CO2 emissions from the manufacture of carbon black, in turn, may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Rising Need for Carbon Black in the Tire Industry

The tire industry uses carbon black extensively. Carbon black gives tires added strength and durability. It also protects rubber tires from oxidation and ultraviolet radiation. Modern tires need various grades of carbon black and various grades of rubber compositions, depending on the performance. As tire innovation looks out for new, improved low rolling resistance (LRR), with an emphasis on tire weight reduction, the use of carbon black is projected to rise (and aerodynamics). Additionally, three of the top four tire markets worldwide are China, India, and Japan. These three countries will account for 70% of the Asian tire market in 2020. This results in offering lucrative opportunities for the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/specialty-carbon-black-market/report-sample

Increase in the Use of Carbon Black in Different End-Use Industries

The rise in demand for the substance across several industries, including rubber reinforcement, paints & coatings, plastics, battery electrodes, and inks & toners, is driving the carbon black market. The growing demand for carbon black in the tire industry is the main factor driving the market. Carbon black is often used as a reinforcing filler in rubber compositions for both tires and non-tire applications. The sector is growing as a result of rising worldwide vehicle sales and production. Carbon black is widely used to strengthen rubber in tires. It may make up about 30% of the weight of a tire. A vital component of automotive rubber parts such as engine mounts, hoses, anti-vibration parts, and sealing systems is carbon black.

Challenge: Environment-Related Issues

It is detrimental to both the environment and human health for dangerous GHGs to be released during the manufacture of carbon black. To raise the quality of their output while lowering gas emissions to the legal limit, businesses are investing in R&D to develop manufacturing procedures. Furthermore, carbon black is subject to strict controls from these organizations because it is made by the incomplete combustion of fuels that are bad for the environment and people's health. Carbon black was added to the list of substances known to the State of California to cause cancer by the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) in February 2003.





Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-specialty-carbon-black-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-4-during-forecast-period

Segmental Coverage

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market - By End-User

Based on end-user, the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is segmented into Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles, and Others. The packaging sector today has the largest market share and is expected to maintain this position during the projection period (2022-2028). This is due to rising demand from the food and beverage, household goods, and pharmaceutical industries. This determines the packaging segment's market share dominance in the following years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly harmed the world's illicit market for carbon, which has an impact on several sectors and production methods. Value chain disruption has caused substantial losses for manufacturers who participate in the global carbon black market. Because of the expanding demand from a range of end-use industries, such as tires, plastic, paint & coatings, etc., producers are still developing promising possibilities even if the COVID-19 epidemic has damaged all commercial operations in the carbon black market. The increasing use of carbon black in the coating, printing inks, and plastic processing is advantageous for manufacturers in the carbon black industry. The strategic tactics used by market participants let them bounce back from COVID-19 losses.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market are OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon CB Ltd, Atlas Organic Pvt. Ltd, Continental Carbon Company, Aditya Birla Group, Cabot Corporation, International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Cancarb, and other prominent players. The Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product Service/Segmentation By Grade, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region. Key Players OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon CB Ltd, Atlas Organic Pvt. Ltd, Continental Carbon Company, Aditya Birla Group, Cabot Corporation, International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Cancarb, and other prominent players.





By Grade

Conductive Grade

Food Grade

Fiber Grade

Others

By Application

Plastics

Masterbatch

Printing Ink

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Batteries

Others

By End User Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Building & Construction

Textiles

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Please Visit Below New Chemical Reports:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/