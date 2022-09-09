Groundbreaking for New Feed, Ingredient, and Agricultural Testing Laboratory
Veritas AgrilabsTM was held last week in Carey, Ohio. The lab will focus on testing animal feed
ingredients, finished feed, and forages for customers across the United States. The name Veritas, which
means, truth, in Latin, was chosen for the name because it represents the values to which the laboratory
organization aspires. Veritas AgrilabsTM will be an independent, accredited laboratory that is dedicated
to providing accurate and timely results to the animal feed industry.
Veritas AgrilabsTM will be a full service laboratory, offering testing services such as NIR spectroscopy,
mycotoxin testing, particle size analysis, proximates (protein, fat, fiber, ADF, NDF and ash); minerals
analysis, nitrogen, potash and potassium as well as moisture content. The lab plans to add additional
testing capabilities in the future. The newly constructed building will contain multiple specialized labs
with state of the art testing equipment expected by modern laboratory customers.
Veritas is excited to announce that Joy Fetter will be leading the new lab organization. Fetter has spent
over 8 years in the pharmaceutical laboratory industry as an analyst and manager.
“I am thrilled to be joining such an exciting project. It’s a unique opportunity to start at the ground floor
and design the facility with the requirements needed to meet our goals: (1) accurate, consistent results,
(2) outstanding customer service, and (3) improved turnaround time. I can’t wait to see the impact for
the feed industry.” – Joy Fetter
Veritas AgrilabsTM is located on the research campus of Kalmbach Nutritional Services. Chris Steiner, VP
of Sales for KNS added, “I am excited to be able to improve the quality and service that KNS is offering to
our customers by adding Veritas AgrilabsTM to the Kalmbach family. This demonstrates the commitment
that KNS has to our customers and the future of our industry.”
Paul Kalmbach Jr., President of Kalmbach Feeds, also stated, “This lab, in addition to the multiple
research and innovation sites that Kalmbach has added over the last two years, is a continuation of our
desire to create value for our customers and be able to better serve them for years to come.”
Construction of the facility is expected to be completed December, 2022, with full lab services open to
the industry beginning in the first quarter of 2023.
