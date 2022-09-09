TSC 401K Announces Brand Refresh with New Website and Logo

The clean and timeless look showcases the firm’s established approach to retirement plan compliance.

EDINA, MINNESOTA, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSC 401K, a third-party administration firm for retirement plan compliance, announced its major rebranding effort today. The rebranding consists of an elevated brand experience that encapsulates the level of quality and expertise that the firm offers to businesses and financial advisors.

TSC 401K is one of the oldest and largest retirement plan TPA firms in the United States. Since 1966, they have continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of employers and today provide expert design, compliance, and reporting services for all types of qualified retirement plans. Initially “Tax Sheltered Compensation,” TSC 401K rebranded to “Trust. Security. Compliance.” to speak more accurately about the services they offer and the quality in which they do it. In addition to its new name, TSC 401K has undergone a transformation in logo, color scheme, tagline, website, and more.

“While our business has evolved since its inception and our clients know we’ve always provided the highest level of expertise, service, and responsiveness, it was clear that our branding also needed to showcase that,” said Matt Slyter, President of TSC 401K. “Our new branding is a representation of the credibility, knowledge, and value we bring to our clients and their financial advisors.”

The new branding and website feature an outstanding user experience so all stakeholders understand what TSC 401K offers and how they can help them overcome challenges related to retirement plans and compliance. Their new tagline, “Secure Your Retirement Future,” demonstrates the firm’s dedication to making the delivery of the best possible retirement plan for a business simple and secure.

Visit http://www.tsc401k.com/ to explore the new website and brand.

About TSC 401K: TSC 401K is a premier third-party administration firm that offers expert retirement plan consulting, design, and administration solutions for businesses and their financial advisors. Believing that employers shouldn’t have to navigate the complexities of retirement plans on their own, TSC 401K’s mission is to provide each of its clients with expert plan design and administration guidance that exceeds expectations. Since 1966, TSC 401K has partnered with thousands of businesses to establish customized plans that meet their specific needs and help their employees prepare for a successful retirement.