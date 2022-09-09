Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,323 in the last 365 days.

Agencies reaffirm commitment to Basel III standards

September 09, 2022

Agencies reaffirm commitment to Basel III standards

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Federal bank regulatory agencies today reaffirmed their commitment to implementing enhanced regulatory capital requirements that align with the final set of "Basel III" standards issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in December 2017. The implementation of these standards for large banking organizations would strengthen the resilience of the domestic banking system and is a priority for the agencies.

Strong capital requirements have proven to be a critical element of the bank regulatory framework, allowing the banking industry during times of economic stress to serve as a source of strength for the U.S. economy and to lend to creditworthy households and businesses.

The agencies plan to seek public input on the new capital standards for large banking organizations and are currently developing a joint proposed rule for issuance as soon as possible. Community banking organizations, which are subject to different capital requirements, would not be impacted by the proposal.

You just read:

Agencies reaffirm commitment to Basel III standards

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.