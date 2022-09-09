Agencies reaffirm commitment to Basel III standards

Federal bank regulatory agencies today reaffirmed their commitment to implementing enhanced regulatory capital requirements that align with the final set of "Basel III" standards issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in December 2017. The implementation of these standards for large banking organizations would strengthen the resilience of the domestic banking system and is a priority for the agencies.

Strong capital requirements have proven to be a critical element of the bank regulatory framework, allowing the banking industry during times of economic stress to serve as a source of strength for the U.S. economy and to lend to creditworthy households and businesses.

The agencies plan to seek public input on the new capital standards for large banking organizations and are currently developing a joint proposed rule for issuance as soon as possible. Community banking organizations, which are subject to different capital requirements, would not be impacted by the proposal.