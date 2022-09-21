Global Textile Chemicals Market Growth Trajectory

Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Textile Chemicals Market Report by The Business Research Company covers market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2022”, the textile chemicals market is expected to grow from $23.45 billion in 2021 to $24.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global textile chemicals market size is expected to reach $29.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.67%. The increasing demand for textiles is expected to boost the demand for textile chemicals market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Textile Chemicals Market

Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the textile chemicals market. Companies in the textile chemistry market are focusing on developing textiles with the latest technologies like non-fluorinated durable water repellence, and eco-friendly digital printing.

Overview Of The Textile Chemicals Market

The textile chemicals market consists of sales of the textile chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the application of basic chemistry to understand textiles and textile materials. Textile chemicals such as biocides, flame-retardants, water repellents, bleaches, emulsified oils, and others are used for the functional and aesthetic modification of textiles into useful and desirable items, which are employed by manufacturers for different purposes.

Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Coating and Sizing Chemicals, Finishing Agents, Colorants and Auxiliaries, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Yarn Lubricants, Bleaching Agents

• By Application: Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive Textile, Industrial Textile, Others

• By Geography: The global textile chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dow Inc, Wacker Chemie AG, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay, BASF SE, Archroma, Evonik Industries AG, Tanatex Chemicals, Kemin Industries, CHT Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Kiri Industries Limited, Kemira, Tata Chemicals Ltd., GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A, AkzoNobel NV, FCL, Indofil, Pulcra Chemicals, NICCA Chemical Co.Ltd, JINTEX Ltd, Sarex Chemicals, DIC Corporation and Lonsen Inc.

The market report analyzes textile chemicals market size, textile chemicals market growth drivers, textile chemicals market segments, textile chemicals market major players, textile chemicals market growth across geographies, textile chemicals market trends and textile chemicals market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC