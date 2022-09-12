Tech Entrepreneur Harris Siddiqui Published His First Book On Metaverse
Tech Entrepreneur Harris Siddiqui Published His First Book On Metaverse
The Prime Source of knowledge is experience”KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN , September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO, digital marketing whiz, and tech entrepreneur Harris Hussain Siddiqui has published his first book titled “Milking The Metaverse Cashcow”, and it’s taking the market by storm. An insightful guide for those who are intrigued by the buzz of the Metaverse but don’t know where to start, the book is the right place to begin their journey into the Metaverse and know which direction to take to make the most of the digital world of tomorrow.
— Harris Hussain Siddiqui
Having 16+ years of experience as a digital marketing expert and 2+ years of experience as a Blockchain + Metaverse expert, Mr. Harris has invested a good chunk of his time in developing a comprehensive understanding of the core concepts formulating the Blockchain, what are its applications, and in particular, what prospects does Metaverse has to offer. According to Mr. Harris Siddiqui,
Despite the longer-term view that most people are generally taking, the Metaverse will definitely open up new opportunities and avenues for people who are smart enough to understand and keep pace with the constantly changing dynamics of the world.
Written in an easy-to-digest fashion, the book walks its readers from the conception of the Metaverse, elaborating on the catalysts that necessitate its inception to how someone can become a part of the upcoming Metaverse revolution. All the core concepts are defined in a plain and simple fashion so the book can resonate with anyone, especially the young, to who the future actually belongs.
As simple as the book may make it sound, Metaverse is a fruit of labor that has been going on for the last few decades. Of course, it didn’t start off as it stands today, but the idea had always been floating in the air with no right means to its realization. With the involvement of big tech corporations like Meta, Metaverse has finally taken the right shape it was always meant to – an alternate reality to our plain, boring, and mundane one.
If you, too, want to onboard the hype train, it’s on a first-come, first-served basis! So order your Milking Metaverse Cashcow book today from https://www.amazon.com/Milking-Metaverse-Harris-Hussain-Siddiqui-ebook/dp/B0BB87PZPB and learn what you must to become a part of an alternate reality of tomorrow. If you want to have a word with the author, they can be reached at me@harrissiddiqui.com
Harris Hussain Siddiqui
BrandH2O
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Metaverse Cashcow Book Announcement by Harris Hussain Siddiqui