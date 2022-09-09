Why is IVIG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin) Market is Booming in Malaysia?

The IVIG products gained significant attention in the recent years due to their high efficacy in the treatment of immune diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of applications of IVIG has widened, as it is used to treat various neurological, hematological, dermatological, and immune deficiency disorders, with the help of improved clinical practices and advanced technologies.

The IVIG products gained significant attention in the recent years due to their high efficacy in the treatment of immune diseases. Prevalence of various antibody deficiency disorders such as common variable immune deficiency (CVID), specific antibody deficiency, and hypogammaglobulinemia, increase in IVIG indications, improved production & purification processes, growth in awareness towards antibody deficiency, and rare immune disorders among patient population drive the growth of the IVIG market.

High costs associated with IVIG treatment; lack of IVIG; and side effects of IVIG treatment such as headache, migraine, fever, nausea or vomiting, and cough inhibit market growth. IVIG products are commonly used to treat immunodeficiency syndrome, ITP, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), Kawasaki disease and others. Malaysia's potential as an emerging market and the development of cost-effective treatments through large-scale production provide opportunities for marketers in this area.

According to Allied Market Research report, titled “Malaysia Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market by Product Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD), Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, My Diseases Multivis , My Diseases. , major anti-thrombocytopenic purpura, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barré syndrome, Kawasaki disease, secondary immune deficiency and other applications), type of administration (intravenous, intramuscular and subcutaneous) and concentration ( 5%, 10% and other Concentration).): Opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2018-2026. capital investment, regional location and competitive landscape.

Among the diverse applications of IVIG, hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, and immunodeficiency disorders are the largest IVIG consuming indications in the Malaysia IVIG market, owing to the large patient population and unavailability of effective alternative treatments. Limited availability of plasma donors hinders the market growth. To resolve this issue, IVIG producers have appealed to the local government for favorable pricing policy in selective regions of the market and they have successfully gained support from government authorities. The average price of IVIG is therefore projected to remain relatively stable during the forecast period.

Moreover, substantial development in technology involved in plasma production and purification is anticipated to significantly increase the IVIG production. In addition, the key players have decided to strengthen their research activities for the development of treatment for rare diseases through IVIG products, which are anticipated to provide growth opportunities in the IVIG market.

Major Key Players -

The key companies profiled in the report include Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, Green Cross Corporation, Baxalta (Shire), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, CSL Behring, Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer Healthcare, and Baxter International Inc.

Key findings from the IVIG market in Malaysia:

Hypogammaglobulinemia represented the biggest revenue in 2015 due to the lack of effective replacement therapy and early adoption of IVIG.

Myasthenia Gravis is expected to grow at the fastest CARG rate of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The bowel management system was the largest revenue segment in 2015 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The 10% share

had the highest market share in 2015. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

