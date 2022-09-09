iiProo: A Platform for Talents and Dreams
iiProo is a new social media platform that allows people to showcase their skills & talents, acquire more attention, obtain recognition, and make money.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iiProo is a social media for creative individuals where talented people can easily become renowned and well-known worldwide. iiProo is a new social media platform that allows people to showcase their skills, acquire more attention, obtain recognition, and make money.
Ameer Borkaai, the CEO, established iiProo after being rejected by a football team in his prime age. He decided to create a platform where talented people would not have to go through what he experienced.
iiProo.com was created as a result of social media innovation. The website has made breakthroughs in recent months that will allow them to establish a better platform than any other social network in existence, but they are still not finished. At iiProo, talented individuals may become famous and wealthy and achieve their goals.
To begin with, iiProo enables users to share their hobbies and interests on a never-before-seen scale. Other social networking sites force users to post content that may or may not be relevant to them, but with iiProo, users can share whatever they want. iiProo also allows users to communicate in ways other social media sites do not, allowing them to have meaningful discussions with others and even their favorite content providers. This makes iiProo a significantly better alternative for talented individuals who want to go deeper into their passions and interests.
Individuals will be able to become famous and affluent thanks to the iiProo social media platform. On iiProo, any talented individual can showcase his or her talent and make dreams come true. In contrast, other social media platforms will only allow people to like posts and, at some point, sell their information.
Talented individuals will compete for positions in their respective nations. iiProo will choose the top 32 in each country based on their rank. The 32 talents will then compete in a local tournament, with only one of the 32 winnings and moving on to the global competition. The winner of the local competition will compete against the top #1 from other nations to showcase their country (in their talent category).
Because of its incredible qualities, iiProo will likely surpass Facebook in the future. The iiProo strives to showcase various talents from across the world. The talented individuals can earn a reward of $1 million.
