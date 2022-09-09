Passenger Car Security Systems Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market To Be Driven By Growth In Biometric Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global passenger car security systems market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3%
The industry is being driven by the advancement of biometric technology. The market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to increase significantly due to the growing automotive industries in India and China.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Vehicles are equipped with passenger car security systems to safeguard them from theft and unauthorized access to the vehicle’s systems.
On the basis of type, the market covers:
• Immobiliser
• Central Lock System
• Alarm System
• RKE
• Others
Based on application, the market is segmented into:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
The major regional markets include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The worldwide passenger car security systems market is being driven by improvements in IoT technology. The sector is being aided even further by the growing acceptance of linked cars. Another element driving the industry’s rise is the availability of immobilisers as standard equipment in automobiles.
Because of the introduction of government measures to prevent vehicle theft, the immobiliser segment is experiencing tremendous expansion in terms of varieties. As a result of the increased risk of car theft in emerging countries like as India and China, Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the greatest market share.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Continental AG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Valeo SA (EPA: FR), Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: DLPH), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
