Computer Aided Detection Market Detailed In Industry Analysis Report 2022 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic

Computer Aided Detection Market

The new report titled 'Global Computer Aided Detection Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2028' by Coherent Market Insights provides an in-depth analysis of the global Computer Aided Detection Market, evaluating the market based on historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading industries by geography. Advanced digital imaging techniques have enhanced the effectiveness and efficiencies of CAD solutions. Easy integration with various imaging equipment is helping with early detection of chronic diseases. It has applications in clinical and research and development activities. Medical tourism is also boosting the adoption of CAD. Gradual increase in demand for Health Insurance, which requires pre-screening of chronic diseases is driving the growth of CAD market. Major investments in R&D of Computer Aided Detection with 3D imaging are providing opportunities for growth of the market. High cost is the challenge for growth of CAD market.

Increasing number of patients opting for diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to propel the volume of image data to be analyzed. It is a diagnostic analysis technology, which assists physicians in reducing detection errors. CAD software is helpful in diagnosis of several diseases, such as cancer, coronary artery disease, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases through imaging modalities, such as X-Rays imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging ultrasound imaging, and computed tomography. It helps in accurate detection of chronic diseases in early stages, reducing mortality rates due to cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases.

Competitive Analysis: Global Computer Aided Detection Market

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic,Inc., Inc. iCAD, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., EDDA Technology, Fujifilm Medical System, Invivo Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of application, the global computer aided detection in healthcare market can be segmented as.

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Liver cancer

Bone cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Others (Cardiovascular and Neurological Indications etc.)

Based on application breast cancer segment represent largest share in global Computer Aided Detection market due increasing incidence of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is more common in women globally.

On the basis of imaging modalities, the global Computer Aided Detection market in healthcare market can be segmented as

Ultrasound imaging

Mammography

Tomosynthesis

Computed tomography

Magnetic resonance imaging

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Drivers & Barriers:

This report has looked at high-impact rendering elements and causes to help readers comprehend the overall trend. Furthermore, the report contains constraints and obstacles that may operate as roadblocks for the players. This will enable people to pay attention and make well-informed business judgments. Specialists have also focused on future business opportunities.

Competitive Outlook:

Company profiles, revenue sharing, and SWOT analyses of the major players in the Computer Aided Detection Market are also included in the research. The Computer Aided Detection industry research offers a thorough examination of the key aspects that are changing, allowing you to stay ahead of the competition. These market measuring methods assist in the identification of market drivers, constraints, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the global market.

