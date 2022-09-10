Pharmacy Automation System Market Growth Will Hit $11211 Million by 2030 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Pharmacy Automation System Market allied

Pharmacy automation system market size was valued at $5001 Million in 2020, and is assessed to reach $11211 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Pharmacy Automation System Market by Product Type (Automated Medication Dispensing System, Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Packaging & Labeling System, Tabletop Tablet Counters, and Automated Compounding Devices), and End User (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global pharmacy automation system market during the forecast period, while the emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to offer significant growth opportunities.

The global pharmacy automation system market size was valued at $5001 Million in 2020, and is assessed to reach $11211 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Under product type, the automated medication dispensing part addressed the largest share of pharmacy automation market in 2020.The gigantic share of the segment is credited to benefits such as prevalent medication security, better inventory load up, and further created storage limit with ideal utilization of room, and conceivable time &cost savings.

Key Findings of the Study

By product, the automated medication dispensing systems segment accounted for nearly half the shareof the pharmacy automation system market in 2020.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period.

In Europe, Germany accounted for approximately one-fourth share of the pharmacy automation system market, in 2020.

By end user, the retail segment accounted for less than one-third share of the global pharmacy automation market in 2020.

