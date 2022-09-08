Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,442 in the last 365 days.

Passing of the Queen

CANADA, September 8 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs:

Earlier today, I was saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

On behalf of New Brunswickers, I extend to His Majesty and all members of the Royal Family our most sincere condolences.

During her many years as our country’s head of state, Canadians welcomed her into their hearts. During her reign she forged a close and lasting relationship with our country and our province. She visited Canada and New Brunswick several times during which the high regard in which New Brunswickers held her was obvious. She was a symbol of strength and resolve, a guiding light in turbulent times, and a figure of stability.

Throughout her reign, the Queen was the embodiment of selfless duty and service, and over 70 years she undertook her journey with a steadfast commitment to the Commonwealth and its people. Her unwavering dedication to her life’s work was evident.

Her reign was marked by incredible change, periods of prosperity and adversity, of peace and war – and throughout, she exuded grace while remaining a symbol of unity.

Beginning tomorrow, and for the next nine days, books of condolence will be available for members of the public to sign at Government House and at the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Information about the provincial memorial service and Accession Proclamation Ceremony will be forthcoming.

God save the King.

 

 

08-09-22

You just read:

Passing of the Queen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.