KokTailz is a new dating app that is taking a different and unique approach to dating platforms

KokTailz is a dating platform that offers its users more than enough features to make finding their ideal partners as easy and convenient as possible.

UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company, whose within the top dating apps primary goal is to reposition the online dating world through its operations, is offering more features through which people can become more inclined and comfortable while using the service. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

According to Sean Trotter, the founder of the project, KokTailz will be a one-stop solution through which users can access all the unique features found in various dating apps including more unique features in one place. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

From location-based features that enables connection with familiar people showing them how often they cross paths with people in their city, state and around the world. Setting personal preferences like allowing users to choose appearance filters like body type, ethnicity, age, and height. Selecting between male, female, and transgender. Sexual orientations, including straight, gay, lesbian, and bisexual. These are some of the ingredients that KokTailz use to get their users connecting with their ideal mate. It has been a great initiative by the founder, who has had years of experience in the industry and the deliberate team, to make the platform the first of its kind and to make it readily available on major platforms for users.

KokTailz will also serve as a social network among its users, which also helps boost business productivity when used for public relations, marketing, and advertising purposes. KokTailz can be used for organizing activities, events, or groups to highlight issues and opinions. KokTailz is set to Launch in App Stores & Google Play November 14th, 2022.