Paul Turovsky Generously Supports the Harry Chapin Food Bank
Prominent realtor Paul Turovsky has donated to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in hunger-relief efforts.FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of giving, Paul Turovsky, a prominent real estate professional in the state of Florida, has donated to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in an effort to help curb hunger through food distribution programs. The food bank is the largest nonprofit fighting to end hunger in Southwest Florida, serving Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties
Operating since 1983, Harry Chapin Food Bank has continued to feed over a quarter million people each month, with over 30% of those served being children. The nonprofit recovers food and groceries from retailers and growers and distributes them to underserved areas in the community through their programs. Their programs involve in-school pantries to serve children while they learn, deliver to families homes with the mobile pantry program and also feed the eldery through the commodity supplemental food program.
“Witnessing soaring prices due to inflation, you see families struggle to make ends meet, and are often faced with having to choose between a meal or paying for bills or medicine,” says Paul Turovsky, J.D., Realtor with Emerald Realty International. “Every individual has an obligation to advocate for food security and ensure everyone can eat and live a healthy, successful life.”
Paul Turovsky is a seasoned people-orientated real estate professional who is highly regarded by his clients and professionals in the field. His extensive and broad knowledge of the real estate market and negotiating skills have allowed him the ability to complete even the toughest deals. He recognizes that his clients should be prioritized and always goes the extra mile. He graduated from Ave Maria School of Law in 2013 and has continued to leverage his know-how and experience to exceed his client's expectations.
For more information on how you can support Harry Champin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, you can visit their website at www.harrychapinfoodbank.org.
