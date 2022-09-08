Tajikistan Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Tajikistan as you celebrate 31 years as a sovereign, independent state on September 9.

The United States and Tajikistan have built a strong partnership based on shared goals, countless cultural and people-to-people ties, and a commitment to combatting terrorist threats – not only in Tajikistan, but throughout the region and across the globe. We look forward to enhancing our security cooperation and advancing fundamental freedoms that undergird stable, prosperous societies. I am confident our regional relationship through the C5+1 will only strengthen as we contribute to global climate efforts, address human rights issues, and identify trade and investment opportunities.

Even as both our countries faced challenges over the past year due to global shifts, the United States remains committed to Tajikistan’s stability and prosperity.