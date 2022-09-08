State Board Hosts Back-to-School Engagement Event at Eastern Senior High School

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education will host an in-person back-to-school engagement event on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Eastern Senior High School (1700 East Capitol St NE) in Ward 7. Families, educators, and community members in the District are invited to come learn about the work and resources that the State Board and its sister offices offer. Session options include:

The Accountability and Assessment Committee will present and discuss recommended revisions to the DC School Report Card. Participants will share questions and feedback on the DC School Report Card, as well as receive updates on OSSE’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) State Plan and upcoming Accountability and Assessment Committee projects. Board Governance: The Board Governance Committee is seeking engagement on its takeaways from two recent reports (the Education Governance Survey Report and the Focus Group Report) focused on improving state-wide education decision-making, communications, and responsiveness to families, educators, students, and wider communities in D.C.

Participants will choose from (3) three of (4) the four engagement sessions offered.

Childcare, food, and translation services will be available. Click here or visit bit.ly/SBOEBack2School to register and choose which sessions you would like to attend.

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is composed of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing D.C. at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the State Board can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

