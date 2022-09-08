Root, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced that Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, and Rob Bateman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be available live on Root’s Investor Relations website , and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time after the presentation concludes.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Media:

press@root.com