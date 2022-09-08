Submit Release
Republic of Korea Chuseok Holiday

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the Korean people a joyous Chuseok holiday.

Over the past two years, there have been many difficulties, but as we face these challenges, I am reminded of the importance of our relationships remaining strong and resilient. This Chuseok, we give thanks for the longstanding friendship between our two countries and the ever-closer relations that we are building towards in the future.

The enduring U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance is built on our shared belief in a democratic and free global order. Together, we will tackle emerging challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world. I am confident that our friendship will promote peace, security, and prosperity for our peoples and the global community.

On this happy occasion, I hope we can all use this time to strengthen our bonds with friends and family, as well as the linkages between our people.

