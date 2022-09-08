Statement on the Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Marty Irby, world champion equestrian and head of animal welfare group, praises late sovereign’s care for ‘the welfare and health of horses’
There has never been another world leader who cared more about the welfare and health of horses than the Queen, and we will all miss her dearly.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, upon learning of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby released the following statement:
— Marty Irby, executive director, Animal Wellness Action
“I am deeply saddened to hear of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. There has never been another world leader who cared more about the welfare and health of horses than the Queen, and we will all miss her dearly. Her Majesty granted me the greatest honor of my life with an Award in 2020 for my work to protect horses, and I am eternally grateful. Now is the time to recognize and pay tribute to the Queen for her tremendous work to protect the voiceless we care so deeply about. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and entire United Kingdom."
Irby is a lifelong horseman, former world champion equestrian, and past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. He was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in August 2020, only the second occasion the British Crown has granted such an honor. Queen Elizabeth II loved her horses dearly and worked for more than 30 years with renowned horseman Monty Roberts to spread more humane training practices and principles around the globe, including serving as patron of Roberts’ Join-Up International.
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
