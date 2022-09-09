California Entrepreneur Named to International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame
Robert Van Lingen of Van Lingen Towing in Torrance to be inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame in October.
Robert Van Lingen is a true professional. He has conducted himself and run his business in an honest and ethical manner. He is an example to all of the possibilities of success done the right way.”CHATTANOOGA, TN, US, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Van Lingen of Torrance, Calif., was chosen to be inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame as part of a group of 10 towing and recovery leaders who have left their mark on the industry. Van Lingen is president of Van Lingen Towing, a third-generation towing and recovery company based in Southern California. Van Lingen represents the second generation to take the helm of the business launched by his father Clarence Van Lingen.
"As a youngster, Robert would sleep with clothes and boots on in front of the door so his dad couldn't run a call in the middle of the night without taking him," states his nomination statement. "He literally grew up in the industry."
He has made his mark in towing and recovery by improving on procedures that have become standard in the towing industry. For instance, Van Lingen created a standard for police impound operations and facilities that today is utilized worldwide. In addition, he introduced a safer and more efficient way of uprighting overturned sea containers, an often dangerous task. "The rigging method has been adopted around the world and is known as the 'Van Lingen Method.'"
Despite his many professional accomplishments, Van Lingen has cultivated a reputation for being humble and kind. "I have never heard one bad word spoken about Robert, which is very rare in this industry," according to his nomination. "Everyone who does business with this man has a positive experience."
Van Lingen is a supporter of many trade and civic organizations, including the California Tow Truck Association, the YMCA Board of Governors, the Switzer Center for Special Education, the Volunteer Center South Bay, and the Rotary Club of the South Bay, among others.
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum will honor Robert Van Lingen of Van Lingen Towing, Torrance, CA, on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during a special induction ceremony that will also include towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, France and Japan. The event takes place each year during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by towing company owners and operators. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Robert Van Lingen of Van Lingen Towing, Torrance, CA, at robert@vanlingen.com or 310-345-1439.
