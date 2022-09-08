Pastor Alex IIash From Izmail/Odessa Region of Ukraine Visits Faith Church Grand Rapids to Share Stories of War and Hope
The Well of Living Water Church has Assisted More Than 20,000 Ukrainian Refugees To Date
We are grateful for the love and generosity of our Grand Rapids Community in helping to support and assist more than 20,000 Ukrainian Refugees To Date.”GRAND RAPIDS , MI, UNITED STATES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Alex Llash, from the Izmail/Odesa region of Ukraine, will be a special guest of Faith Church of Grand Rapids on Sunday, September 18th at 11 a.m. The public is invited to come and hear Pastor Alex as he shares personal stories of war, tragedy, resilience, and hope.
— Senior Pastors, Bishop Mike and Tami Keller
Faith Church of Grand Rapids has supported Ukraine’s humanitarian efforts since the beginning of the war in February. Pastor Alex and his team at The Well of Living Water Church based in Ukraine continue to support and assist Ukrainian citizens thanks to local generosity.
Since the war began, Faith Church and its fellowship, Apostolic Ministers Alliance, have provided tens of thousands of dollars through its ongoing weekly support. Pastors Mike and Tami Keller first visited Ukraine in 2017, and they developed a strong love and relationship with those whom they met. During their visit, they had the opportunity to visit many youth centers, orphanages, and medical facilities.
“Our visit to Ukraine has been unforgettable. It was always our intention to return, but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented that so far,” said Mike Keller. “It is heartbreaking to think how different the country will be when we are able to return. Our hearts are joined together forever with the Ukrainian people. We love them as we are a family.”
This love and connection prompted Faith Church to act in supporting much-needed humanitarian efforts. These efforts would not have been possible without the generosity of the west Michigan community and an ongoing campaign through Oh Hello Paper & Gifts.
To date, the following Humanitarian Impact has been achieved:
● Assisted in the evacuation of more than 500 Ukrainians safely through the Romanian border
● Provided 20,000 meals to individuals in need
● Provided food, clothing, and equipment to the Ukrainian military
● Provided food and essential items to more than 200 people a day – serving individuals in Bolgrad, Izmail, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv
About Faith Church of Grand Rapids: Faith Church of Grand Rapids is a multi-ethnic, multi-generational, interdenominational church. Faith Church believes in a strong community focus that goes beyond walls and country borders. In addition to generously supporting Ukraine, the church also supports programs in Mexico, India, and the Dominican Republic. Faith Church Of Grand Rapids is located at 953 Spencer St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505.
Stephanie Kolakowski
Grow Business Today / Grow Hub GR
+1 616-647-7810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn