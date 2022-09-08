TICKETSMARTER IS PARTNERING WITH MORE THAN 300 COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES THIS FOOTBALL SEASON

/EIN News/ -- LENEXA, Kansas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), As fall sports return to campuses around the country, TicketSmarter, a Digital Ally Company (Nasdaq: DGLY), is proud to announce that it is supporting student-athletes from more than 300 individual colleges and universities as well as more than 35 conferences through current partnerships.



“At TicketSmarter, we are committed to giving back to the community and one of the ways we do that is through our college sports partnerships,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. Goodman added: “They give us an exciting opportunity to support the school in a unique way that makes it easier for fans to see their favorite teams from the stands.”

TicketSmarter provides college sports fans and universities with a safe and secure platform to buy or resell tickets for events both on and off campus. Those may range from football games this fall to guest speaker series and performing arts productions. TicketSmarter offers the same service for collegiate conferences as well for end-of-season competitions like the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

Additionally, TicketSmarter partners with ESPN Events to provide buying and reselling opportunities to its 35 collegiate sporting events including the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. TicketSmarter also serves as an educational partner of Bowl Season, offering its services to the coalition’s 44 bowl games.

New this year, TicketSmarter will be the primary ticketing partner of the second-annual HBCU Pigskin Showdown, which is a post-season college football game featuring NFL Draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (Nasdaq: DGLY). With more than 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter enables customers to experience the power and excitement of live events. TicketSmarter also works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation and the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

For additional news and information please visit DigitalAllyCompanies.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include statements relating to trends in or expectations relating to the effects of our existing and any future initiatives, strategies, investments and plans, including our acquisition strategy, as well as trends in our expectations regarding our future financial results and liquidity position. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) our losses in recent years, including during fiscal 2020 and 2019; (2) economic and other risks for our business from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impacts on our law-enforcement and commercial customers, suppliers and employees and on our ability to raise capital as required; (3) our ability to increase revenues, increase our margins and return to consistent profitability in the current economic and competitive environment; (4) our operation in developing markets and uncertainty as to market acceptance of our technology and new products; (5) competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; (6) our ability to attract and retain quality employees; (7) that stockholders may lose all or part of their investment if we are unable to compete in our markets and return to profitability; (8) the fluctuation of our operation results from quarter to quarter; (9) sufficient voting power by coalitions of a few of our larger stockholders, including directors and officers, to make corporate governance decisions that could have a significant effect on us and the other stockholders; (10) the issuance or sale of substantial amounts of our common stock, or the perception that such sales may occur in the future, which may have a depressive effect on the market price of our securities; (11) potential dilution from the issuance of common stock underlying outstanding options and warrants; (12) our additional securities available for issuance, which, if issued, could adversely affect the rights of the holders of our common stock; (13) the volatility of our stock price due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, a relatively limited public float; (14) our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions; (15) our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO, at (913) 814-7774 or

Thomas J. Heckman, CFO, at (913) 814-7774