Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,871 in the last 365 days.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Availability

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders of the Common Units, Series A Preferred Units, Series B Preferred Units and Series C Preferred Units requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/landmark.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support at (844) 275-9872.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi
  Vice President
  (213) 788-4528
  mchoi@landmarkdividend.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Availability

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.