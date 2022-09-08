Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Availability

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders of the Common Units, Series A Preferred Units, Series B Preferred Units and Series C Preferred Units requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/landmark.



A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support at (844) 275-9872.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi

Vice President (213) 788-4528 mchoi@landmarkdividend.com



