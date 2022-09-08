Why Investing in a Pacemaker Market Is Wise?

Market players are focusing on the development of novel approaches for use of pacemaker devices.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pacemaker Market by Technology, Implantability, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global pacemaker market size was valued at $4.667 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.678 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Pacemaker is defined as a small, battery-operated medical device, which is implanted in the chest to control the heartbeats. The implantation of pacemaker is used to prevent the heart from slow or irregular beating. It generates electrical impulses, which are delivered by electrodes to contract chambers of heart muscles. The pacemaker aims to regulate the function of the electrical conduction system of the heart. The pacemaker is implanted in the chest through a surgical procedure. It is used for the treatment of chronic irregular, or slow heartbeat, and heart failure. It offers real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency.

Major Key Players -

The key players operating in the global pacemaker market include Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical, Livanova, MEDICO SpA, Medtronic, Oscor Inc., Osypka Medical GmbH, and Shree Pacetronix.

In addition, it is expected that North America will experience the highest growth, in terms of revenue, due to the increase in the prevalence of heart disease, the presence of key players for the development of fast and advanced technology in the health sector.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest contributor to the market in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in cardiovascular disease, increasing investment in the healthcare sector and technological advancements in the industry. health for heart disease. treatment and diagnosis. In addition, high cost of rapid pacemaker implantation process and pacemaker-related risks such as surgical site infections and bleeding are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospital & cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global pacemaker market, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the ambulatory surgical centers segment.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

It is expected that the outbreak of COVID-19 will affect the growth of the global fast food market. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems around the world. A large number of hospitals and clinics around the world have been renovated to increase their hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This leads to the cancellation of many unnecessary surgeries around the world. According to the Journal of Arrhythmia, in 2020, it was reported that the rate of rapid heart rhythms decreased by 73% during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a 78% reduction was observed in patients with a diagnosis of atrioventricular block and a reduction in de novo pacemaker implantation. Next, this leads to a reduction in the number of things that happen quickly.

