U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman starting September 8 to urge the parties to intensify UN-led negotiations in the coming three weeks, to act with urgency and flexibility, and to take the necessary steps to extend and expand the UN-mediated truce. A truce expansion increases tangible benefits to all Yemenis, making indispensable progress on paying civil servant salaries, expanding flight destinations, and opening roads. It would also pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and an inclusive, durable Yemeni-led resolution that addresses the calls of the Yemeni people for justice and accountability.

The United States is concerned by recent Houthi actions which undermine the truce and threaten the lifesaving benefits it has brought the Yemeni people. We call on the Houthis to refrain from such actions and continue implementing the terms of the truce as they publicly committed to on August 1.

