Preddio to Exhibit Digital Twin Solutions for the Food and Beverage Industry at The Food Automation & Manufacturing (FA&M) Symposium and Expo

Technology is increasingly in demand by food and beverage manufacturers, using industrial and commercial grade equipment for sanitary production applications

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 08, 2022

Preddio Technologies, a maker of simple remote monitoring solutions for condition-based maintenance and productivity gains, will be exhibiting its digital twin technology for the food and beverage industry within booth #205 at the 23rd annual Food Automation and Manufacturing Symposium and Expo (FA&M) taking place within the Doral Resort in Miami from September 11-14.

Preddio's technology is increasingly in demand by food and beverage manufacturers such as Lord Hobo and NOBL Beverages, which use industrial and commercial grade equipment for sanitary production applications. Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP), Clean In Place (CIP), and traceability are critical considerations for every food and beverage manufacturer. Closely monitoring production equipment and essential process parameters is the best way to comply with these regulations and can be quickly and seamlessly realized using digital twin technology combined with remote condition monitoring.

"We're thrilled to showcase our technology at one of the most unique events in the food and beverage industry," said Preddio CEO, Aaron Ganick. "As manufacturers have been challenged by the pandemic, supply chain constraints, and labor shortages over the last few years, they've begun making serious investments in their technology and its ability to interpret data. Our remote monitoring solutions enable food and beverage makers to automate the detection of production anomalies before equipment fails. Furthermore, leading-edge manufacturers within the sector are now utilizing our digital twin technology to extract actionable insights from the manufacturing process to reduce costs and improve sales."

Unleashing captive data streams often uncovers unexpected deviations from baseline process behavior, enabling breakthrough productivity gains. This actionable data adds tremendous value to breweries looking to reduce the amount of time cleaning while cutting water and chemical costs. Additionally, closely monitoring production equipment and essential process parameters is the best way to comply with regulations and can be quickly and seamlessly realized using easy-to-install digital twin solutions.

FA&M attendees can see Preddio's digital twin technology for the food and beverage industry within booth #205 at the trade show and set up a meeting by contacting the company before the conference at sales@preddiotech.com.

About Preddio Technologies

Preddio Technologies is the maker of easy-to-install digital twin solutions for condition-based maintenance and productivity gain. Preddio's portfolio of Simplicity Sensors and the Simplicity Link, which turns any existing wired process sensor into a wireless beacon of information, delivers customers in the industrial, commercial, food and beverage, and agriculture sectors concise and actionable intelligence via Preddio's Simplicity Cloud. Preddio's hardware and software can be installed in minutes, requires no integrations into corporate IT infrastructure, and works alongside existing control systems. Customers reap the benefits of real-time monitoring of critical assets with insights delivered to any device on customized dashboards that make equipment anomaly detection and goal setting easy. For more information, visit: https://www.preddio.com.

About The Food Automation & Manufacturing (FA&M) Symposium and Expo

The Food Automation & Manufacturing (FA&M) Symposium and Expo features world-class speakers presenting leading-edge solutions in the key aspects of food and beverage manufacturing, including engineering, automation, sustainability, supply chain and food safety. The FA&M annual symposium is where the industry's key stakeholders benefit from attending to gain insights from some of the top leaders at the manufacturing and supplier level. This two-and-a-half-day event opens with a golf tournament, and is followed by a one-day expo, and is packed with educational sessions throughout this intimate networking event.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/preddio_to_exhibit_digital_twin_solutions_for_the_food_and_beverage_industry_at_the_food_automation_manufacturing_fa_m_symposium_and_expo/prweb18887615.htm