Vena Debuts iPhone 14 Case Lineup, Including New vCommute Pro Series

Vena, makers of stylish, functional and protective mobile cases and accessories, today announced the expansion of four popular phone case lines for the newly released iPhone 14. The cases include the new vCommute Pro, the latest expansion of its wallet case series, the highly-rated vCommute, durable vArmor, and the stylish vLove series. The Vena cases for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for pre-order on Vena's website with a special offer of 50% off the new cases through September 25, 2022.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional and protective mobile cases and accessories, today announced the expansion of four popular phone case lines for the newly released iPhone 14. The cases include the new vCommute Pro, the latest expansion of its wallet case series, the highly-rated vCommunte, durable vArmor, and the stylish vLove series. The Vena cases for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for pre-order on Vena's website with a special offer of 50% off the new cases through September 25, 2022.

Vena iPhone 14 Phone Cases:

vCommute Pro (NEW Series)

Vena's patent pending new vCommute Pro wallet case series conveniently stores up to 3 cards such as your ID or credit/debit cards in a sleek and removable MagSafe compatible wallet. With the vCommute Pro line of wallet cases, you get unparalleled protection and CornerGuard® Technology. The ability to remove the wallet from the back of the phone means you don't have to remove the phone from the case to use other MagSafe accessories. Attaching via MagSafe means the wallet can also be used without the case on the phone. The vCommute Pro will be available in the color space gray.

MSRP $54.99 and available online for pre-order for the iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

vCommute - The One that Gets It All Done

Highly rated for its functionality, design, and protection, the vCommute wallet case with a patented design features a hidden card slot and kickstand that folds into three different positions. With military-grade drop protection and CornerGuard® Technology, the case protects iPhones from recurrent damage and drops over time. Available in space gray-black, space gray-slate black, silver-blue, and rose gold-red.

MSRP $49.99 and available online for pre-order for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

vArmor - Max Protection, Max Toughness

Featuring a detachable belt clip and swivel holster, the rugged holster case is designed to add convenience while providing all-around protection. With a built-in kickstand, the case allows for hands-free use of phones. vArmor protects phones from recurrent damage and drops over time with military-grade drop protection and CornerGuard® Technology. The vArmor is also MagSafe compatible. The vArmor case is available in space gray.

MSRP $49.99 and available online for pre-order for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

vLove - I Heart You (NEW Colors)

vLove has retained its popular design while adding new colors and styles for the iPhone 14. With a MagSafe compatible wallet, the new case is uniquely designed to protect devices while maintaining a sleek, minimalist and chic look. vLove has a dual-layer defense with CornerGuard® Technology, providing all-around drop and scratch protection from everyday use. The vLove case is available in rose gold with glitter, white marble with gold, and new colors including halo butterfly, blue marble, gold with small hearts.

MSRP $34.99 and available online for pre-order for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Magnetic MagSafe - Tough, Durable, and Reliable

The Magnetic MagSafe Compatible Wallet uses the MagSafe connections to create a strong and secure way to simply attach the wallet to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and it will stay put as you go about your day. The new design is a tough and tight closing tri-fold flap that offers durability, security, and utility while remaining slim with no bulkiness.

MSRP $34.99 and available online for pre-order for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series.

"We are excited to debut the vCommute Pro series with the detachable MagSafe compatible wallet for iPhone. This allows the user to make the most of their case by being able to choose between a phone case, a wallet, or all in one," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "The improved designs of our other case series are the result of extensive research and testing, and are a testament to our dedication to providing customers with high-quality products at an affordable price."

Vena offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple and Android devices and has recently expanded its lineup of accessories to include more cases for AirPods Pro and AirTag. Vena's products come with a limited lifetime warranty, 24/7 free customer support, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K. and Canada. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit venaproducts.com.

###

About Vena Products

Vena founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist, and chic appearance. Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit venaproducts.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Mercier, Vena, 2184094940, kaitlyn@lolared.com

SOURCE Vena