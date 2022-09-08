Coastal Construction selects COMPASS for trade partner prequalification

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Metrics Inc. (Bespoke Metrics) is pleased to announce that the full-service contractor with headquarters in Miami, Florida, Coastal Construction Group, has selected COMPASS to assist in assessing and qualifying its trade partners.



COMPASS is Bespoke Metrics' pre-construction software suite that collects, centralizes, and analyzes trade data on behalf of general contractors across North America.

Operating in Florida since 1988, Coastal Construction Group employs approximately 400 people and has developed a distinguished roster of public and private clients. Coastal Construction Group has built its reputation on quality workmanship, workplace safety, and supporting local organizations and businesses through its philanthropic arm, Coastal Cares.

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with a technology that not only enhances our current prequalification program, but one that also benefits our trade contractor partners themselves. COMPASS allows for the efficient submission and collection of prequalification related data between the General Contractor and Trades, freeing up time for both parties to be better spent servicing our projects," said Chris Robinson, Coastal Construction Group's Director of Risk Management

"Coastal is a key partner for COMPASS and has an outstanding reputation of overseeing and building high quality projects in Florida. The addition of Coastal and our growing partnerships with local trade associations provide tremendous support in achieving our vision of unifying prequalification for all parties in Florida," said Mark Newman, Senior Vice President at Bespoke Metrics.

ABOUT COASTAL CONSTRUCTION:

Award-winning Coastal Construction Group and the Murphy family have been building projects throughout Florida for more than five decades and have earned a reputation as one of the leading contractors in the Southeast region. Coastal currently has operations in Miami, Palm Beach, Naples, Orlando, Tampa, and the Florida Keys, and specializes in commercial, hospitality, single and multi-family residential, educational, government-related facilities and disaster recovery projects. Coastal's portfolio includes more than 60 hotels and resorts in Florida, including the Ocean Reef Club, Fisher Island Club, St. Regis Resort & Residences Bal Harbour, the Miami Beach Edition, The Ritz Carlton South Beach, Four Seasons, Faena Hotel, and the West Palm Beach Hilton, The Cove Orlando and JW Marriott Water Street Tampa as well as numerous South Florida condominiums, office buildings and schools—such as the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani Casa, Mystique, and the Bacardi World Headquarters. For more information on Coastal Construction Group, call 305-559-4900, or visit www.coastalconstruction.com.

ABOUT BESPOKE METRICS:

Bespoke Metrics is a data management and analytical model development company. We blend expertise in data control, model development and user interface to provide innovative solutions for industries looking to utilize data to its fullest. Our team was built with experience in risk analytics with a combined 100 years experience in the marketplace.

