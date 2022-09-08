ConnectWise Announces Finalists for 2022 ‘PitchIT Accelerator Program’

The final three contestants will present their innovative solutions on stage at IT Nation Connect 2022; First place winners receive $70K in investment money

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, has selected the three finalists of its PitchIT Accelerator Program. AlertOps, HumanizeIT, and Vonahi Security will present their solutions on the center stage at IT Nation Connect in Orlando this November 9-12 where judges and attendees will determine who among the finalists places first, second, and third.



After receiving a record-setting number of applications for this year’s PitchIT program, ConnectWise narrowed it down to 18 individuals and small businesses. The pool of contenders competed in a two-part live streamed pitch competition, in partnership with Channel Program, on August 30 and September 1 in which they had five minutes each to explain their solution, after which audience members provided feedback and picked their favorites. ConnectWise combined audience votes with input from a panel of M&A consultants, tech experts, and others to decide the three finalists that are advancing.

“Now in its fifth year, the PitchIT Accelerator Program is the perfect chance for creative and innovative individuals in the IT Nation community to present their ground-breaking solutions that will enable IT solution providers to reach their most ambitious vision of success,” said Chris Timms, EVP of Growth, ConnectWise. "We congratulate all PitchIT competition contenders and look forward to sharing our finalists’ ideas with everyone this coming November.”

The three finalists will get free booths in the IT Nation Connect expo hall, plus one-on-one coaching from former PitchIT champions Gene Reich of 2021 grand prize winner Traceless.io ; Callen Sapien , of 2018 grand prize honoree Refactr (which was acquired by security vendor Sophos last year) ; and Jamison West of TimeZest , 2019’s top finisher. The winning pitch will receive a $70,000 grant to help propel their business and the runner-up will receive a $30,000 grant.



Created by ConnectWise in 2018, PitchIT is a competition and incubator specifically for innovators to showcase a potential offering that could be built or integrated into the ConnectWise platform. With a digital and cloud transformation unfolding before our eyes, PitchIT illustrates the immense amount of talent the IT Nation Community has to offer.

Aside from the competition aspect, the PitchIT program also acts as an incubator and accelerator for promising software companies. As such, all 18 participants were given the invaluable opportunity to take part in a four-month program where they received a thorough business assessment, gained coaching from industry experts, earned placement on the ConnectWise marketplace, engaged in co-marketing, and more.

Below is some more information about this year’s finalists.

AlertOps – Operations Management Alert Tool - https://alertops.com/

Presenter - Kam Srikanth, Manager, CX

Humanize IT – MSP-focused QBR Solution - https://www.humanizeit.biz/

Presenter – Adam Walter, CEO/Founder

Presenter – Adam Walter, CEO/Founder

Vonahi Security – Automated Pen Testing Solution - https://www.vonahi.io/

Presenter – Alton Johnson, CEO/Founder

Presenter – Alton Johnson, CEO/Founder



About ConnectWise

